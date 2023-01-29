|Monday, Jan. 30
|NBA
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
|NHL
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 7 Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 17 Baylor, 9 p.m.
No. 12 Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 4 LSU vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Maryland vs. Penn St., 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.