nAll Times EDT
|Monday, September 5
|MLB
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Top 25 College Football
No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
