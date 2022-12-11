|Monday, Dec. 12
|NFL
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
|NBA
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
|MEN'S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 2 Texas vs. Rice, 8 p.m.
No. 18 Gonzaga vs. N. Illinois, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton vs. Arizona St., 9 p.m.
No. 22 San Diego St. vs. Kennesaw St., 10 p.m.
