|Monday, Feb. 13
|NBA
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 5 Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
|TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 2 Indiana at No. 13 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
No. 20 Texas at No. 21 Iowa St., 7 p.m.
