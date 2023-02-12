Monday, Feb. 13
NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 5 Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 2 Indiana at No. 13 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

No. 20 Texas at No. 21 Iowa St., 7 p.m.

