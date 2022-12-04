|Monday, Dec. 5
|NBA
LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|NFL
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
|NHL
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|WORLD CUP SOCCER
|At Al Wakrah, Qatar
Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m.
|At Doha, Qatar (974)
Brazil vs. South Korea, 2 p.m.
|MEN'S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 14 Gonzaga vs. Kent St., 9 p.m.
No. 24 San Diego St. vs. Troy, 10 p.m.
|WOMEN'S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 12 NC State at Georgia, 8 p.m.
