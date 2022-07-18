North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.