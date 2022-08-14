|All Times EDT
|Monday, August 15
|MLB
Detroit at Cleveland, 2, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
