FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Allan George to the active roster. Promoted QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Taco Charlton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Mike Brown from the Cleveland practice squad. Signed S Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Colton White from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Michael DiPietro from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Chris Tierney to Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Jake Neighbours from Springfield (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Team Canada (Spengler Cup) to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Josh Brook from Team Canada (Spengler Cup). Assigned D Simon Lavigne to Rapid City (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Tyler Irvine from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned RW Colin Bilek to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Signed LW Brayden Burke to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and C Alan Quine from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Ivan Chukarov to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Scott Allan for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Indy. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro for one game as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Wichita. Suspended Rapid City D Tyson Helgesen for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Tulsa.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Brandon Fehd from injured reserve and placed him on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Colton Suacerman from injured reserve. Activated G Kevin Mandolese from reserve. Placed G Logan Flodell on reserve. Placed F Liam Finlay on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Bray Crowder and F Brandon Yeamans from reserve. Placed D Jalen Smerek and F Matt Berry on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Justin Hamonic and removed him from roster.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Jan Mandat from injured reserve and suspended him from the team. Loaned F Chad Yetman to Belleville.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Logan Nelson. Signed D Trey Phillips. Activated F Tommy Parrottino from reserve. Placed D Brendan Less on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Callum Booth from reserve. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Trevor Gorsuch.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Karl El-Mir. Acquired G Joe Murdaca from Newfoundland.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed Fs Cameron Cook and Connor Graham. Placed G Darion Hanson and F Dallas Comeau on reserve. Placed Fs Spencer Dorowicz and Marshall Moise on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Fs Matthew Barron and Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond. Placed Fs Chrystopher Collina dn Brett Stapley on reserve. Placed F James Phelan on the commissioner's exempt list.

SOCCER
USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Emil Nielsen.

