|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Allan George to the active roster. Promoted QB Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Taco Charlton to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Mike Brown from the Cleveland practice squad. Signed S Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Colton White from San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Michael DiPietro from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Chris Tierney to Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Jake Neighbours from Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Team Canada (Spengler Cup) to Abbotsford (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Josh Brook from Team Canada (Spengler Cup). Assigned D Simon Lavigne to Rapid City (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Tyler Irvine from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned RW Colin Bilek to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Signed LW Brayden Burke to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and C Alan Quine from Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Ivan Chukarov to Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Scott Allan for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Indy. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro for one game as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Wichita. Suspended Rapid City D Tyson Helgesen for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Dec. 31st game against Tulsa.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Brandon Fehd from injured reserve and placed him on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Colton Suacerman from injured reserve. Activated G Kevin Mandolese from reserve. Placed G Logan Flodell on reserve. Placed F Liam Finlay on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Bray Crowder and F Brandon Yeamans from reserve. Placed D Jalen Smerek and F Matt Berry on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Justin Hamonic and removed him from roster.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Jan Mandat from injured reserve and suspended him from the team. Loaned F Chad Yetman to Belleville.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Logan Nelson. Signed D Trey Phillips. Activated F Tommy Parrottino from reserve. Placed D Brendan Less on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Callum Booth from reserve. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Released G Trevor Gorsuch.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Karl El-Mir. Acquired G Joe Murdaca from Newfoundland.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed Fs Cameron Cook and Connor Graham. Placed G Darion Hanson and F Dallas Comeau on reserve. Placed Fs Spencer Dorowicz and Marshall Moise on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Fs Matthew Barron and Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond. Placed Fs Chrystopher Collina dn Brett Stapley on reserve. Placed F James Phelan on the commissioner's exempt list.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Emil Nielsen.
