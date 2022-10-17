|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Jomar Reyes.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Named Chad Rhoades field manager.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Adan Fernandez.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF/OF Jackson Valera to New Jersey in exchange for RHPs Angelo Baez and Thomas Bruss, OF Todd Isaaacs and C Zak Whalin.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Valin to a contract extension.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sent OF/1B Connor Panas to Lincoln (AA) to complete a previous trade.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Cole Brannen to Florence.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. Reinstated CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Bryce Cosby from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Reinstated WR Blake Proehl from the physically unable to perform (PUP)list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Kawaan Baker on waivers.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted OT Mike Remmers from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OL Connor McDermott.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad. Signed S Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville practice squad. Placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL). Waived LW Anders Bjork.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Ds Simon Lavigne, Rhett Rhinehart and G Daniil Checkelev to Rapid City (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Billy Constantinou to Wichita (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOSTFORD CANUCKS — Assigned D Dylan MacPherson to Wichita (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Olof Lindblom to Jacksonville (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Joseph Nardi to Toledo (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Jacob Wilson from Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Mitch Hoelscher to Indy (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released Fs Brady Fleurent, R.J. Murphy, Carlos Fornaris, Ian Mackey and Dino Balsama and D Sacha Roy.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released Ds Samuel Hunter and Kyler Matthews and Fs Maurizio Colella and Peyton Francis.
FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Released D Bray Crowder.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Fs David Thompson and Logan Barlage.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Peter Thome.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Griff Jeszeka.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Fs Tommy Stang and Danny Vanderwiel and D Pavel Vorobei. Signed F Ben Hawerchuk. Traded D Bo hanson to Iowa.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Bair Gendunov.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released Fs Austin Alger and James McEwan.
MAINE MARINERS — Released F Zacharie Cloutier.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released Fs Branden Makara and Leif Mattson and D Jay Powell.
READING ROYALS — Released Fs Aaron Ryback and Eric MacAdams.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Riley Morris.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released Gs Tristan Cote-Cazenave and Mario Culina, F/D Alex Koopmeiners, Fs Aaron Aragon, Nick Fea and Eetu Selanne and Ds Drayson Pears, Zach Wilkie and Roy Kanda.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.
