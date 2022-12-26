|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted LB Segun Olubi from the practice squad to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Cam Robinson and DL Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed LB De'Jon Harris to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed LW Joe Carroll to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
