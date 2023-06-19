BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list. Placed INF Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL) and INF Jose Rodriguez from Birmingham (SL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Ryan Yarbrough to the Arizona Complex league (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert and SS Oswaldo Cabrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman and RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 2B Josh Rojas to Reno (PCL). Recalled OF Alek Thomas from Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 1B Joey Votto from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Greene on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Designated RHP Kevin Herget for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed SS Ezequiel Tovar on the paternity list. Selected the contract of INF Connor Kaiser from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Bryan Hudson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Grant Hartwig from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Darick Hall from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of OF/C Henry Davis from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Eli Villalobos for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Luken Baker to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Suspended G Li Meng temporarily.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Eugene Ansah, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Renae Littrell head softball coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you