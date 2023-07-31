BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to the Floridia Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed RHP Jake Cousins off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Transferred 3B Taylor Ward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated INF C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk. Optioned INF Trey Cabbage to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 2B Roc Riggio on a contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs Aaron Nixon and Trent Sellers on minor league contracts. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled HP Jhony Brito from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Jordan Hicks. Placed RHP Jay Jackson on famiiy medical emergency leave. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP A.J. Minter from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett (IL). Designated 3B Charlie Culberson for assignment. Activated SS Nicky Lopez.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF Brendan Rodgers from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Coco Montes from Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARINS — Reinstated C Jazz Chisolm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Jacksonville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 2B Pierce Bennett on a contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hobie Harris from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the bereavement list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Bravion Roy. Signed LB Deion Jones to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jared Pinkney. Released WR Thyrick Pitts.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed G Yasir Durant. Waived OT Christian DiLauro. Waived WR K.J. Haler with a non-football illness designation.
DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated WR Marvin Jones Jr. from the non-football injury list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed C James Empey off waivers from Tennessee.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated LT Terron Armstead off the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kyle Philips.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB SaRodorick Thompson. Waived S Morell Osling and LB Cam Bright.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed RW Jesse Ylonen to a one-year, two-way contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Filip Gustavsson to a three-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed LW Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Max Johnson to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Rudy Camacho from CF Montreal in exchange for $400,00 in general allocation money (GAM).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Singed D Juan Jose Mina from Deportivo Cali, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (TC) and P-1 visa.
