BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Mets minor league INF Cristopher Larez for 56 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of th minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Eloy Jimenez from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Declan Cronin to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated C Zack Collins for assignment. Claimed C Eric Haase off waivers from Detroit.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Nick Maton to Toledo (IL). Recalled OF Parker Meadows from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF Ryan Noda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Medina on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned C/1B Tyler Soderstrom to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP James Kaprielian from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the 7-dy IL. Recalled RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma. Placed RHP Emerson Hancock on the 15-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 20. Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 15-day Il, retroactive to August 18. Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from Jacksonville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Josh Alvarado from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz and 3B Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Vinny Capra from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF/C Henry Davis on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Drew Rom from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Olivier Starr to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jeremy Walls chief operating officer. Signed RB Stevie Scott. Released P Matt Haack. Waived OL Lachavious Simmons with an injury designation.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR Frank Darby from injured reserve with a settlement.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Garrett McGhin and RB Ty Johnson. Placed DE Shane Ray and T Tommy Doyle on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Marquan McCall. Signed CB Troy Hill.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Adrian Colbert on injured reserve. Waived TE Jared Pinkney with an injury designation.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Mohamed Ibrahim on injured serve after clearing waivers.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Marvin Pierre and DB Elijah Hamilton. Placed TE Tyler Davis on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Kekoa Crawford. Waived DB Anthony Witherstone from injured reserve with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB James Blackmon. Waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Curtis Weaver. Signed QB Jordan Ta'amu.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OT Scott Lashley with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Aron Cruickshank and LB Kuony Deng. Waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations.
Released DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller. Re-signed RB Brian Hill. Waived DL Tomasi Laulile.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS —Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Trevon Coley.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.