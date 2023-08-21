BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets minor league INF Cristopher Larez for 56 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of th minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Eloy Jimenez from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Declan Cronin to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated C Zack Collins for assignment. Claimed C Eric Haase off waivers from Detroit.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Nick Maton to Toledo (IL). Recalled OF Parker Meadows from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF Ryan Noda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Medina on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned C/1B Tyler Soderstrom to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP James Kaprielian from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the 7-dy IL. Recalled RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma. Placed RHP Emerson Hancock on the 15-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 20. Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 15-day Il, retroactive to August 18. Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from Jacksonville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Josh Alvarado from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz and 3B Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Vinny Capra from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF/C Henry Davis on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Drew Rom from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Olivier Starr to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jeremy Walls chief operating officer. Signed RB Stevie Scott. Released P Matt Haack. Waived OL Lachavious Simmons with an injury designation.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR Frank Darby from injured reserve with a settlement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Garrett McGhin and RB Ty Johnson. Placed DE Shane Ray and T Tommy Doyle on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Marquan McCall. Signed CB Troy Hill.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Adrian Colbert on injured reserve. Waived TE Jared Pinkney with an injury designation.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Mohamed Ibrahim on injured serve after clearing waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Marvin Pierre and DB Elijah Hamilton. Placed TE Tyler Davis on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Kekoa Crawford. Waived DB Anthony Witherstone from injured reserve with a settlement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB James Blackmon. Waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Curtis Weaver. Signed QB Jordan Ta'amu.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OT Scott Lashley with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Aron Cruickshank and LB Kuony Deng. Waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations.

Released DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller. Re-signed RB Brian Hill. Waived DL Tomasi Laulile.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS —Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Trevon Coley.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you