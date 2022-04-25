|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. Recalled RHPs Tyler Danish and John Schreiber from Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Toledo (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Tacoma (PCL) then designated him for assignment.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (IL). Optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 23 against Minnesota. Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating in a game on April 23 against Toronto.
|FOOTBALL
National Football League+
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Nate Herbig has signed a contract tender.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Leon Johnson and DT Kenneth Randall.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the season.
FLORDIA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxson Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.