BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. Recalled RHPs Tyler Danish and John Schreiber from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Tacoma (PCL) then designated him for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (IL). Optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 23 against Minnesota. Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating in a game on April 23 against Toronto.

FOOTBALL

National Football League+

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Nate Herbig has signed a contract tender.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Leon Johnson and DT Kenneth Randall.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the season.

FLORDIA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxson Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

