KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP James McArthur from Philadelphia for OF Junior Marin and cash considerations and then optioned him to Omaha (IL). Designated RF Franmil Reyes for assignment. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d'Arnaud from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from Iowa (IL). Optioned OF Nelson Velasquez to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Frank German off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Louisville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Ethan Lindrow to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Oritz to the taxi squad.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Zac Treece bullpen coach.
OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired C/OF J.D. Osborne from Lexington (Atlantic League).
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Jesen Therrien.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of OF Turner Hill to San Francisco (MLB).
BASEKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived Gs Kiana Williams and Stephanie Watts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Chandler Zavala to a rookie contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles and TE Damien Caffrey.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Grant DuBose, LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie. Released LS Jack Coco.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Jaquelin Roy to a rookie contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived S Andre Chachere.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Brandon Allen, TE Troy Fumagalli and DL Marlon Davidson to one-year contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Robinson assistant general manager.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Tyrell Pigrome, WRs Otis Lanier, Michael O'Shea and Matt Cole and DE/LS Damian Jackson
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned RW Olivier Nadeau to Rochester (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz and Tyce Thompson, Ds Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE FC — Announced head coach Ezra Hendrickson has been released.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced head coach Gerhard Struber and assistant coach Bernd Eibler have mutually agreed to part ways.
MLS Next Pro
REAL MONARCHS — Acquired D Jenthe Mertens on loan from SK Beveren (Belgian First Division A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANO PRIDE — Signed F Julie Doyle to a two-year contract.
