|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. Reinstated CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad. Signed S Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville practice squad. Placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.
