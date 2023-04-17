BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees minor league OF Raimfer Salinas for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Brayan Bello from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL). Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Farrell on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Heribert Garcia on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzalez from the paternity list. Placed INF/OF Sam Hagerty on the 7-day IL, retroactive to April 15.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Nathan Lukes from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Jordan Luplow to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Lucas Luetge on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL — Signed OF Craig Dedelow and OHP Brady Feigl.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHPs Stephen Tarpley ad Ian Clarkin, RHP Wladimir Pinto and OF Luis Guerrero.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Nik Trabacchi.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Aaron Beck and RHPs Tristan Cummings and Trevor Jackson.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Josh Broughton.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract. Claimed S Jovante Moffatt off waivers from Atlanta.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ethan Greenidge.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB A.J. Klein.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed WR Dante Pettis to a one-year contract. Re-signed DT Andrew Brown to his exclusive rights tender.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Michael Dunn, CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Ben Stille.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB Saivion Smith. Re-signed TE Brock Wright and TE Shane Zylstra to their excusive rights tender.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed G Blake Hance to his exclusive right tender.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed WR Jalen Guyton.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Shaun Jolly and LB Christian Rozeboom to their exclusive rights tender.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Chosen Anderson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Joejuan Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Myles Bryant.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Blake Hance to his exclusive rights tender.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Jalen Hurts to a five-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jauan Jennings to his excusive rights tender. Re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived WRs Easop Winston and Connor Wedington, DT Jarrod Hewitt, CB Chris Steele and RB Darwin Thompson. Re-signed DE Myles Adams, DB Michael Jackson and LB Jon Rattigan to their exclusive right tender.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Nick Leverett and DB Dee Delaney to his exclusive rights tender.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Ben Niemann.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Jeremy Reaves to an exclusive rights tender.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi from Providence (AHL). Reinstated LW Nick Folingno from injured reserve.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Pyotr Kochetkov from Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Dylan Wells from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned Fs Luke Evangelist, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood and Philip Tomasino and D Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled C Tye Kartye from Coachella Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Oskari Salminen from Manitoba (AHL). Reassigned D Dmitry Kuzmin to Manitoba.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned F Easton Brodzinski and G Parker Gahagen to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Mitchell Gibson from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned RW Todd Burgess to Norfolk (ECHL). Released D Matthew Cairns, LW Tye Felhaber and G Gustavs Davis Grigals from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned LW Matt Filipe to Maine (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned C Jack Badini and RW Zach Solow to Newfoundland (ECHL).

