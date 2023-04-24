BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the bereavement list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Bailey Ober to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Adrian Martinez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Designated INF Dermis Garcia for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Tommy Henry from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Drey Jameson to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 3B Jason Vosier for assignment. Selected the contract of RF Henry Ramos from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Bush on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Alex Claudio from Nashville.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL — Signed INF Starlin Castro.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Atlanta G Dejounte Murray for one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official during an April 23 game against Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIORE RAVENS — Re-signed DB Kevon Seymour.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released CB Harrison Hand.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released LB Davante Bond, TE Ian Bunting and DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded QB Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first-round draft pick and a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick, a second-round pick and a sixth- round pick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DL A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed C Connor McGovern.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed TE Tyree Jackson to his exclusive rights tender. Released S Marquise Blair.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed WR Miles Boykin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Cameron Hills from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FYERS — Announced the retirement of D Justin Braun.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Arvid Holm from Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Andrew Pereott to Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Roni Hirvonen.
UTICAL COMETS — Assigned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Tyler Inamoto for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of a high-sticking infraction during an April 23 game against Jacksonville. Fined Jacksonville D Jacob Friend an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an April 23 game against Greenville.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve. Placed F Erik Middendorf and D Ivan Chukarov on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Placed F Logan Nijhoff on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed G Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Nick Master from reserve, Placed F Austin Albrecht on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Lawton Courtnall, Ryan Scarfo and Bear Hughes from reserve. Placed Fs Austin Magera and Jackson Leppard and D Matt Anderson on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended D.C. United D Mohanad Jeahze after he was arrested for assault in Sweden.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Gino Vivi to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded 2023 international roster spot to LA Galaxy for #162,500 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
SPORTING KC — Signed D Mo Abualnadi and Ms Ethan Bryant and Sebastian Cruz to short-term loan contracts.
COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Jermaine Henderson assistant men's basketball coach.
