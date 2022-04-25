|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. Recalled RHPs Tyler Danish and John Schreiber from Worcester (IL). Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Toledo (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Tacoma (PCL) then designated him for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno. Designated LHP Oliver Perez for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (IL). Optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Luke Williams from Sacramento (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 23 against Minnesota. Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating in a game on April 23 against Toronto.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Julien Davenport.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Ron'Dell Carter.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Nate Herbig has signed a contract tender.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised DE Nick Bosa's fifth-year option for 2023. Re-signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a one-year tender.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded their 2022 fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for 2022 sixth-round and seventh-round picks.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed S Terrell Edmunds.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced they withdrew exclusive rights tender to S Nigel Warrior.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Deadrin Senat.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Leon Johnson and DT Kenneth Randall.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted D Hunter Drew from San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Trevor Carrick and RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the season.
FLORDIA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Joseph Cramraossa to Iowa (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Dennis Cholowski from Charlotte (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxson Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Florda C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 agaisnt Greenville. Suspended Trois-Rivieres LW Olivier Archambault and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 26 against Newfoundland. Fined Tulsa LW Maxim Golod an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 against Utah. Suspended Orlando D Steve Oleksy for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 16 against Jacksonville.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Nathan Ordaz to a three-year contract.
|COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Announced the release of men's head baseball coach Travis Janssen.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Eric Rubenstein men's basketball director of recruiting.
SHENANDOAH — Named Nick Doyle men's head basketball coach.
