BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Sam Coonrod off waivers from Philadelphia. Designated OF Khalil Lee for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed C Cole Brodnansky.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Adan Fernandez to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Zach Ryan.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Travious Ford.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Samuel Adames to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for OF Adan Fernandez and RHP Alex Manasa.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Alex Demchak.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Rafi Vasquez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Gotta.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Brian Flores defensive coordinator.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and DB Tre Swilling to reserve/futures contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled C Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL). Released G Hunter Vorva from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Assigned D Jake McLaughlin and F Jeremy McKenna to Kansas City (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Cliff Watson from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed Fs Brock Higgs and Nolan Sherman. Activated D Ivan Chukarov from commissioner's exempt list. Placed Ds Cory Dennis and Jarrod Gourley on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Jake McLaughlin and F Jeremy McLaughlin on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Loic Jarry.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Michael Farren on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ibrahim Sekagya head coach.

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned F Jonathan Menendez to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina through the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you