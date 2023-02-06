|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Sam Coonrod off waivers from Philadelphia. Designated OF Khalil Lee for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed C Cole Brodnansky.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Adan Fernandez to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Zach Ryan.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Travious Ford.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Samuel Adames to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for OF Adan Fernandez and RHP Alex Manasa.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Alex Demchak.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Rafi Vasquez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Gotta.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Brian Flores defensive coordinator.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and DB Tre Swilling to reserve/futures contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year contract extension.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled C Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL). Released G Hunter Vorva from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Assigned D Jake McLaughlin and F Jeremy McKenna to Kansas City (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Cliff Watson from Indy (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed Fs Brock Higgs and Nolan Sherman. Activated D Ivan Chukarov from commissioner's exempt list. Placed Ds Cory Dennis and Jarrod Gourley on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Jake McLaughlin and F Jeremy McLaughlin on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Loic Jarry.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Michael Farren on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ibrahim Sekagya head coach.
REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned F Jonathan Menendez to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina through the end of the 2023 calendar year.
