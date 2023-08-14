BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Colton Cowser to Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez. Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Omaha (IL). Sent RHP Brad Keller to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Tony Kemp from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Freddy Tarnok on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 11. Optioned OF Cody Thomas to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list. Selected the contact of LHP Jacob Lopez from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated OF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list. Optioned INF Jonathan Ornelas to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Kyle Lewis from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Cole Tucker for assignment. Reinstated OF Sean Bouchard from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Huascar Brazoban on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Josh Walker on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Mark Mathias and OF Luis Matos to Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contracts of INF Johan Camargo and OF Wade Meckler from Sacramento. Transferred RHP Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day IL. Designated OF Luis Gonzalez for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHPs Thaddeus Ward and Carl Edwards Jr. to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Evina Westbrook to a seven-day contract.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Destanni Henderson to a seven-day contract.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Released F Cyesha Goree.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed CB Rashad Fenton on injured reserve. Released RB Stevie Scott.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WRs Frank Darby and Chris Blair. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB J,.K. Dobbins from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR J.J. Koski. Waived LB Ray Wilborn.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Avery Avis and C Alex Mollette. Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Atlanta. Waived LB Kuony Deng.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Victor Boden.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Teez Tabor. Waived RB Zavier Scott with an injury settlement. Signed S Ronnie Harrison.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated OL Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Rountree.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Richard LeCounte.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Jacky Chen and LB William Kwenkeu. Signed T Chim Okorafor and LB Tanner Vallejo.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Darrel Williams.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DT D.J. Davidson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jalyn Holmes. Placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve, Signed DT Olive Sagapolu.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Lavert Hill. Waived CB Duke Dawson with an injury designation. Waived CB Isaiah Dunn.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick and DL Kyle Peko. Activated DB Josh Thompson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Shakel Brown on injured reserve. Waived DB Chris Jackson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Announced the retirement of C David Krejci.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Mike Chen. Signed D Trevor Thurston.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Quinn Ryan and F Zach White.
SOCCER
MLS NEXT Pro
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Gustavo Caraballo to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Dominik Machado assistant men's soccer coach.
