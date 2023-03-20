|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Stephen Scott, INFs Christian Koss and Nick Sogard, OF Narciso Crook and INF/OF Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Alex Faedo and Edwin Uceta to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Kervin Castro and Miguel Díaz, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF/OF Brendon Davis and INF Jermaine Palacios to minor league camp.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Tommy Henry to Reno (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Eli Villalobos and LHP Josh Simpson to Jacksonville (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Zach Pascal to a two-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Trent Sherefield to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Nick Scott to a three-year contract. Re-signed G Max Scharping to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Trysten Hill and LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Signed CB Mike Ford to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Leonard Johnson to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Jonny Tychonick.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest (English Premier League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed G Max Weinstein.
|COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Erin Batth head women's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.