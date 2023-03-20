BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Stephen Scott, INFs Christian Koss and Nick Sogard, OF Narciso Crook and INF/OF Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Alex Faedo and Edwin Uceta to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Kervin Castro and Miguel Díaz, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF/OF Brendon Davis and INF Jermaine Palacios to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Tommy Henry to Reno (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Eli Villalobos and LHP Josh Simpson to Jacksonville (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Zach Pascal to a two-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Trent Sherefield to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Nick Scott to a three-year contract. Re-signed G Max Scharping to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Trysten Hill and LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Signed CB Mike Ford to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Leonard Johnson to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Jonny Tychonick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest (English Premier League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed G Max Weinstein.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Erin Batth head women's basketball coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you