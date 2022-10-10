BASEBALL
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Hinton from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Released WR Bailey Gaither from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated DE Khalid Kareen from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Miller Forristall. Waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve. Released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OLB K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis and DT Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad. Released DE Big Kat Bryant and CB Chris Steele from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Minor League Hockey

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Connor Ingram off waivers from Nashville.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith and G Jussi Olkinuora to Grand Rapids (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Justin Barron to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. Assigned LW Ridly Greig to Bellville (AHL).

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Announced the departure of head coach Caleb Porter.

