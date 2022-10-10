|BASEBALL
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Hinton from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Released WR Bailey Gaither from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated DE Khalid Kareen from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Miller Forristall. Waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve. Released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OLB K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis and DT Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad. Released DE Big Kat Bryant and CB Chris Steele from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
|Minor League Hockey
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Connor Ingram off waivers from Nashville.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith and G Jussi Olkinuora to Grand Rapids (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Justin Barron to Laval (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. Assigned LW Ridly Greig to Bellville (AHL).
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Announced the departure of head coach Caleb Porter.
