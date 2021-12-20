|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jake Bauers on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ryan Christenson bench coach, Ruben Niebla pitching coach, Micahel Brdar hitting coach, Matt Williams third base coach, David Macias first base coach, Francisco Cervelli catching coach, Herbato Andrade bullpen catcher and Bryan Price senior advisor to the major league coaching staff.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day contract.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Theo Pinson to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Justin Houston on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Pernell McPhee from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated RT Germain Ifedi from imjured reserve. Promoted WRs Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome, DBs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, LB Charles Showden and DE LaCale London from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad. Released CB Holton Hill from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S John Johnson III from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CBs Brian Allen, Herb Miller, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly and Ss Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Craig Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Jared Goff and T Matt Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Peter Kalambayi to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DLs Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers and Maliek Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OL Bobby Evans, LB Troy Reeder and OT Tremayne Anchrum off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Activated WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Will Parks.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted S Myles Dorn, WR Myron Mitchell and CB Tye Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Prmoted LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Andre Dillard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed DB Elijah Molden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Placed OT Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Sam cosmi and DE montez Sweat off injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jason Demers.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Returned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids. Reassigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids.
EDMONTON OILERS — Returned RWs Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Quinton Byfield, F Samuel Fagemo and C Alex Turcotte from Ontario (AHL). Returned Ds Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin to Ontario.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Placed D Jared Spurgeon on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled RW Klim Kostin from Springfield (AHL). Returned C Matthew Peca and LW Alexey Toropchenko to Springfield.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Jasper Weatherby and Jayden Halbgewachs to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned Fs Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Darren Brady.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer from player tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Nick Albano, C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Nolan Vesey to Worcester (ECHL).
|East Coast hockey League
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Ethan Finlay to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
SPORTING KC — Signed D Ben Sweat to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed C Estelle Johnson to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
WASHINTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward permanent head coach.
|USL Championship
CHARLESTON BATTERY — Named Conor Casey head coach.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Named Robert Earnshaw assistant coach.