BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough, INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela, SS David Hamilton and INF David Hamilton from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester. Placed INF/OF Pablo Reyes on the 10-day IL. Placed OF Wilyer Abreau on the paternity list.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS —Designated RHP Noah Syndergaard for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent INF Isan Diaz outright to Toledo (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Francisco Mejia outright to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Glenn Otto from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Jonathan Hernandez to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated B Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jared Shuster and SS Vaughn Grissom to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Darius Vines from Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated OF Stuart Fairchild from the 7-day concussion list. Placed INF Matt McLain on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Nashville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the bereavement list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Blake Rutherford to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of C Drew Millas from Rochester. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Released G Ashley Joens.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Colt McCoy, S Sean Chandler and CB Nate Hairston. Placed QB Kyler Murray on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed OL Pat Elflein on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DB DeAndre Houston-Carson. Waived DTs Trey Botts and Kai Caesar, WR Dontay Demus Jr., G Jake Guidone, CB Corey Mayfield Jr. and OLB Kelle Sanders.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Bravvion Roy, OT Kellen Diesch and G Logan Stenberg.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released K Cade York.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived QB Adrian Martinez.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived P Pat O'Donnell.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Christian Kirksey and CB Desmond King.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released WR James Washington and WR Breshad Perriman.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Traded K Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, WRs Braxton Burmeister, Tyler Hudson and Lance McCutcheon, DBs Timarcus Davis, Tyon Davis, Vincent Gray, Tanner Ingle and Jordan Jones, G Sean Maginn, TEs Camren McDonald and Christian Sims and DT Taron Vincent. Waived LB Ryan Smenda with an injury settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OLB Malik Reed, T Geron Christian, WR Keke Coutee, LB A.J. Johnson. Waived LB Mitchell Agude, QB James Blackman, DT Josiah Bronson, DE Randy Charlton, WR Chris Coleman, LBs Aubrey Miller II, and Garrett Nelson, S Keidron Smith, T James Tunstall and DTs Jaylen Twyman and Jamal Woods. Waived DB Tino Ellis with an injury settlement.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived QB Jordan Ta'amu, CBs Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon Jr., and Jameson Houston, RB Abram Smith, TE Colin Thompson, LBs Wilson Huber, Tanner Vallejo and Jake Gervase, G Josh Sokol, Ts Charitian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams, DL Calvin Avery and WR Garett Maag. Released CB Tay Gowan with an injury designation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OL Vederian Lowe, pending a physical evaluation from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Released P Corliss Waitman and QB Trace McSorley.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Chris Myarick on injured reserve. Waived G Jack Anderson, G Wyatt Davis and DB Zyon Gilbert with injury settlements.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Zonovan Knight. Released WR/KR Alex Erickson, OL Greg Senat, DE Pita Taumoepenu and LB Nick Vigil. Placed CB Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB/KR Isaiah Rodgers. Waived DT Noah Ellis with an injury settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LBs Tanner Muse and Toby Ndukwe, OL William Dunkle, Ss Jalen Elliott and Kenny Robinson, RB Darius Hagans, CB Lavert Hill, DL Manny Jones and QB Tanner Morgan. Released OT Le’Raven Clark.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CBs Arquon Bush and Chris Steele, DB Benjie Franklin, WRs Tyjon Lindsey, Malik Flowers and Justin Marshall, TEs Griffin Hebert and Sal Cannella, OTs Jalen McKenzie and Liam Ryan, DE Jordan Ferguson, RB Wayne Taulapapa
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Release QB John Wolford. Released WR David Moore.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OL Dilon Radunz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Alize Mack, DB Josh Thompson and RB Jonathan Ward. Placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released WR Marcus Kemp, DT Isaiah Mack and S Joshua Kalu. Waived T/G Aaron Montiero, LBs Ferrod Gardner and Milo Eifler, DBs D.J. Stirgus and DaMarcus Fields, RB Jaret Patterson, DT Anthony Montalvo, WR Zion Bownes, DE Joshua Pryor Placed T Braedo Daniels on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed goaltending coach Corey Schwab to a multi-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Simon Benoit to a one-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Mason McCarty and G Jacob Kucharski.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
TORONTO FC — Named John Herdman head coach.
COLLEGE
YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Clarence Emengo head men's basketball coach.
