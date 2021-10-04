|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted S chris Banjo from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OL Koda Martin.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Mazzi Williams to the practice squad. Released DB Linden Stephens from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived G Michael Jordan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR D.J. Chark and G A.J. Cann on injured reserve. Activated OT Walker little from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Forrest Merrill to the active roster. Placed DL Justin Jones and LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve. Promoted DL Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Whop Philyor from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nakas Onyeka from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Janis-Jerome Moser, Vladislav Kolychonok and W/C Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL). Placed F Michael Carcone on waCvers. Returned G Anson Thornton to Sarnia (OHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Calimed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Released LW Cole Schneider. Assigned Fs Tommy Novak and Anthony Richard, D David Farrance and G Devin Cooley to Milwuakee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Greg McKegg to Hartford (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Released Fs Maxim Cajkovic, Jaydon Dureau, Shawn Element, Remi Elie, Gabriel Fortier, Gage Goncalves, Cole Koepke, Jimmy Huntington, Alexei Lipanov, Antoine Morand, Otto Somppi, Odeen Tufto and Daniel Walcott, Ds Brandon Crawley, Alex Green, Ryan Jones, Wyatt McLeod Dmitri Semykin and Jack Thompson, Gs Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Lagace and Eamon McAdam.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Vincent Iorio to a three-year contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Traded D Jake Ryczek to Wheeling in exchange for F Jacob Pritchard.
WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Jake Ryczek to Adirondack for future considerations.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and D Zach Malatesta.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Named Chris Albright general manager.