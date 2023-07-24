BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Pablo Reyes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Garza and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL). Signed RHPs Greider Colins and Chansol Lee to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Bryan Shaw outright to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Tim Herrin to Columbus (IL). Transferred RHP Shane Bieber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Mason Englert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 23. Recalled LHP Zach Logue and RHP Brendan White from Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Byron Buxton on the paternity list. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Michael Feliz.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 3B Jonah Bride to Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Taylor Hearn to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations. Signed RHP Angel Medina to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired C Francisco Ortiz from Colorado for cash.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Lucas Luetge and RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment. Signed RHP Kodi Whitley to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP Brayan Diaz to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Adrian Sampson outright to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kevin Newman from the 10-day IL. Placed C Curt Casali on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Recalled RHP Daniel Duarte from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHPs Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon from Atlanta in exchange for RHP Pierce Johnson. Recalled RHP Karl Kauffmann from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Johnny Olmstead.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jason Alexander outright to Nashville (IL). Announced OF Raimel Tapia cleared waivers and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Gaspar Gomez to a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Kalae Harrison.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Suarez from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Zack Thompson and C Ivan Herrera to Memphis. Transferred RHP Ryan Helsley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released INF William Salas.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Matt Dallas and INF Wes Darvill. Released INF/OF Dylan Broderick and INF Abraham Sequera.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Released F Kristine Anigwe.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB B.J. Ojulari to a four-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger and RB Darrynton Evans.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB C.J. Stroud to a rookie contract. Waived LB Ian Swenson. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Julius Brents, QB Anthony Richardson and OT Blake Freeland to rookie contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDRS — Signed CB Marcus Peters to a one-year contract. Signed DE Isaac Roshell.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Colin Thompson and G Jack Snyder. Waived WR Malik Knowles with a non-football injury. Placed G Chris Reed on the active/non-football injury list. Placed LB Andre Carter II on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Diego Fagot.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Waived WRs Dre Miller and Makai Polk. Named Mike Adams assistant special teams coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Cody Mauch to a rookie contract. Waived LB Jeremy Banks.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR DeAndre Hopkins.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released OL Andrew Norwell.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Alec Butcher and D Tyler Heidt to one-year contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded D Milos Degenek to Red Sar Belgrade in exchange for cash considerations.

D.C. UNITED — Activated F Nigel Robertha.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cristian Espinoza.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Phoebe Campbell assistant swimming coach.

