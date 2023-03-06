BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released LHP Nick Margevivius.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned LHP Brailyn Marquez, C Bryce Windham, INFs Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Jared Young and OFs Darius Hill and Yonathan Perlaza to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and DH Jimmy Paredes.

Frontier League

EMPIRE SATE GREYS — Signed 1B Josh Sears.

EVENAVILLE OTTER — Traded INF Andy Armstrong to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Jhon Vargas. Signed INF Ethan Skender.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Kenny Williams to Missoula (Pioneer League). Signed RHP Christian Zellner.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded LHP Rob Klinchock to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Freisis Adams and LHP Alex Hart.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Nerlens Noel to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Jacksonville WR Calvin Ridley from suspension.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released C Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed the franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed the franchise tag on RN Josh Jacobs.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Stephen Thomas assistant special teams coach, Chris Smith assistant offensive line coach, Michael Treier safeties coach, Christian Jones assistant quarterbacks coach and Christian Daboll offensive assistant.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Eric Kendricks.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Derek Carr to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Golod to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Frederik Olofsson and G Matt Murray from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G John Lethemon from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D David Spacek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned D Frederic Allard to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C Mason Appleton from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled LW Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Indy (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Jeff Stewart chief revenue officer.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Midge Purce to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Brad Johnson women's golf coach.

