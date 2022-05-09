BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Optioned INF Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nick Margevicius has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Returned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS - Placed RHP David Robertson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Frank Schwindel from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa. Selected the contract of LHP Conner Menez from Iowa to the active roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Dylan Floro from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joe Dunand to Jacksonville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Arizona. Placed OF Matt Beaty onthe 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Transferred RHO Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL. Signed OF Shogo Akiyama to a minor league contract and assigned him to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released OF A.J. Pollack, 3B Eduar Ramirez and SS Wiker Velasquez.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded C Bryan Gonzalez to Gateway. Released RHP Jacob Gilliland, 1B/OF Kyle MacDonald, LHPs A.J. Shaw and Mitch Sparks.

FLORNCE Y'ALLS — released C Andres Sthormes.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Hayden Shenefield.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released OF Gabriel Geraci, INF Julian Hunt and RHP Jheyson Perez.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Joel Huertes and INF T.J. White. Released RHP Jordan Powell.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Jason Dichcoea. Released INF Ryan Walsted.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jason Boone.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Albright, Ss Jon Alexander and A.J. Thomas, LS Antonio Ortiz, OLB Carson Taylor and RB De'Montre Tuggle.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Kobe Jones and OT Rasheed Walker.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Mike Caliendo, LBs Jack Cochrane and Mike Rose, QB Dustin Crum, RBs Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis, DB Nasir Greer, TE Kehindeo Oginni, OT Gene Pryor and WR Justyn Ross.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Cameron Dicker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DBs Devin Hafford and Brenden Schooler, P Jake Julian, QB D'Eriq King, DLs DaMarcus Mitchell and LaBryan Ray and OLs Kody Russey and Liam Shanahan.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly. Waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR DJ Montgomery.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Pavel Novak to a three-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Jaycob Megna to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Alexander Barabanov on a two-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Max McCormick to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Signed D Spencer Glass to a short-term loan.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Michael Cooper men's basketball director of player development.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you