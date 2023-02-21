|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Elvis Andrus on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a minot league contract.
|Minor Leage Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C/1B Sicnarf Loopstok and OF Jiandido Tromp.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Josh Rehwaldt to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Jake Hall.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Garrison Bryant.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Waived G Russell Westbrook.
|Women's National Basketball Association
SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Jade Melbourne to a rookie scale contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Phil Tomasino to Milwaukee (AHL). Placed C Mark Jankowski on waivers.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned G Dustin Tokarski to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned RW Will Lockwood to Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned F Carson Focht from Abbotsford (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Michael Hatchinson from Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Chad Yetman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D'Amato and G Jordan Papirny from Savannah (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Jacob Gaucher and RW Charlie Gerard to Reading (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled C Nick Hutchison from Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Orlando F Ross Olsson for one game as a result of his actions during a Feb. 19 game against Utah. Suspended Cincinnati D Jalen Smereck for two games as a result of his actions during a Feb. 18 game against Fort Wayne.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Gavin Gould to Wichita.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Lincoln Griffin on injured reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Xavier Pouliot and placed him on reserve. Placed F Serron Noel on reserve. Placed F Jake Smith on injured reserve. Traded D Austin Crossley to Wichita.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed D Blake Siebenaler on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Matthew Barnaby and Branden Makara from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve
READING ROYALS — Released D Bryan Etter. Placed F Yvan Mongo on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Artur Terchiyev.
WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Stefan Fournier to Allen.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed D Connor McCarthy on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jesus Jimenez and a 2023 international roster sport from Toronto FC in exchange for M Brandon Servania.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Tyler Boyd to a one-year contract.
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired M Moses Nyeman on 2023 loan from SK Beveren.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Sergio Cordova right of first refusal from Salt Lake in exchange for a natural round first pick in 2024 and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
