BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Elvis Andrus on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a minot league contract.

Minor Leage Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C/1B Sicnarf Loopstok and OF Jiandido Tromp.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Josh Rehwaldt to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Jake Hall.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Garrison Bryant.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Waived G Russell Westbrook.

Women's National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Jade Melbourne to a rookie scale contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Phil Tomasino to Milwaukee (AHL). Placed C Mark Jankowski on waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned G Dustin Tokarski to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned RW Will Lockwood to Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned F Carson Focht from Abbotsford (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Michael Hatchinson from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Chad Yetman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D'Amato and G Jordan Papirny from Savannah (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Jacob Gaucher and RW Charlie Gerard to Reading (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled C Nick Hutchison from Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando F Ross Olsson for one game as a result of his actions during a Feb. 19 game against Utah. Suspended Cincinnati D Jalen Smereck for two games as a result of his actions during a Feb. 18 game against Fort Wayne.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Gavin Gould to Wichita.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Lincoln Griffin on injured reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Xavier Pouliot and placed him on reserve. Placed F Serron Noel on reserve. Placed F Jake Smith on injured reserve. Traded D Austin Crossley to Wichita.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed D Blake Siebenaler on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Matthew Barnaby and Branden Makara from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis and F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve

READING ROYALS — Released D Bryan Etter. Placed F Yvan Mongo on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Artur Terchiyev.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Stefan Fournier to Allen.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed D Connor McCarthy on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired F Jesus Jimenez and a 2023 international roster sport from Toronto FC in exchange for M Brandon Servania.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Tyler Boyd to a one-year contract.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired M Moses Nyeman on 2023 loan from SK Beveren.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Sergio Cordova right of first refusal from Salt Lake in exchange for a natural round first pick in 2024 and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

