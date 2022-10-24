|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Albert Wilson to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated WR Van Jefferson, CB Troy Hill and LB Travin Howard to return to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released OLB Gerri Green from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Martin Kaut and C Jayson Megna from Colorado (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned LW Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford (AHL).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.