BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Albert Wilson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated WR Van Jefferson, CB Troy Hill and LB Travin Howard to return to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released OLB Gerri Green from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Martin Kaut and C Jayson Megna from Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned LW Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford (AHL).

