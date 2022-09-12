|BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Designated OF Jaylin Davis for assignment. Claimed SS Yu Chang off waivers from Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the paternity list. Sent INF Ronald Guzman outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred LHP Brendan McKay from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Brooks Raley on the restricted list. Selected the contracts of RHPs Cooper Criswell, Javy Guerra and Kevin Herget from Durham (IL). Optioned RHPs Luis Patino and Calvin Faucher to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP A.J. Alexy from Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Round Rock.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Reno (PCL). Designated INF Wilmer Difo for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Raynel Espinal. Released OF Albert Almora Jr. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Duggere from Louisville (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LH Braxton Garrett from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Nardi to Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville. Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Trevor May from the 15-day IL and INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Devin Marrero for assignment. Placed RHP Bryce Montes de Oca on the 15-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Zach Eflin from the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Mark Appel from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Diego Castillo from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Hoy Park to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Ortiz to the taxi squad.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Akeel Morris on the reserve list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed Gs Jalen Crutcher and Jaylen Sims and Fs Anthony Duruji and Isaiah Whaley.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed OL Tyler Vrabel on the practice squad injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Mike Pennel. Waived OL Lachavious. Signed OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted LS Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Clark Harris on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Herb Miller.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Corey Peters and OL James Murray to the practice squad. Released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Claimed DB Javelin Guidry off waivers from Arizona. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DT Christian Covington from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived DT Breiden Fehoko.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LS Carson Tinker and LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the pactive roster. Placed OLB Alton Robinson on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Jack Gibbens to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE Donovan Jeter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Matt Smith video coordinator.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Evan Rodriguez to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Denied Los Angeles FC appeal of the red card issued to D Ryan Hollingshead for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity in a match against FC Dallas on Septl 10. As a result, Hollingshead is not eligible to play in the next match.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Christopher Jaime to an MLS NEXT PRO contract.
