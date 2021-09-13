BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

