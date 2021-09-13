|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.