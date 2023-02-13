|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF George Bell Jr., to Billings (Pioneer League).
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Howard Rodriguez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Washington G Bradley Beal an undisclosed amount for making contact with a game official during a Feb. 11 game against Indiana.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Rebekah Gardner to a regular contract.
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed F Brionna Jones to a core contract.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Moriah Jefferson to a regular contract.
FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed DB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from Dallas.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from Kansas City.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from Dallas.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison to a reserve/futures contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of QB Chad Henne.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Lawrence Cager.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Tuukka Tieksola from Chicago (AHL) to Karpat (Liiga).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado. Placed D Brad Hunt on waivers.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). Loaned D Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned C Pontus Holmberg and G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL). Assigned LW Alex Steeves to Toronto. Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey Association
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) and RW Pierrick Dube from France (IIHF)..
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released C Patrick Shea from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned C Nick Rivera to Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F/D John Schiavo from reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Loaned F Mathew Santos to Milwaukee (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Brett Epp and F Sam Hu.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Chris Ordoobadi to Worcester in exchange for future considerations.
READING ROYALS — Released G Josh Boyko.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Jordan Stone. Activated Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Dakota Raabe from injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Max Johnson to Worcester in exchange for future considerations.
WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended G Evan Buitenhuis and removed him from the roster.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned D Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL). Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Jasmine James chief of staff.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Brayan Vera to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed D Jacob Akanyirige to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Courtney Petersen to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Frank Giufre football offensive line coach.
