BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF George Bell Jr., to Billings (Pioneer League).

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Howard Rodriguez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington G Bradley Beal an undisclosed amount for making contact with a game official during a Feb. 11 game against Indiana.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Rebekah Gardner to a regular contract.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed F Brionna Jones to a core contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Moriah Jefferson to a regular contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed DB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from Dallas.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from Kansas City.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from Dallas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison to a reserve/futures contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of QB Chad Henne.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Lawrence Cager.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from Seattle.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Tuukka Tieksola from Chicago (AHL) to Karpat (Liiga).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado. Placed D Brad Hunt on waivers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobie Bisson and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). Loaned D Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned C Pontus Holmberg and G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL). Assigned LW Alex Steeves to Toronto. Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey Association

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) and RW Pierrick Dube from France (IIHF)..

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released C Patrick Shea from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned C Nick Rivera to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F/D John Schiavo from reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Loaned F Mathew Santos to Milwaukee (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Brett Epp and F Sam Hu.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Chris Ordoobadi to Worcester in exchange for future considerations.

READING ROYALS — Released G Josh Boyko.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Jordan Stone. Activated Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Dakota Raabe from injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Max Johnson to Worcester in exchange for future considerations.

WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended G Evan Buitenhuis and removed him from the roster.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned D Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL). Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Jasmine James chief of staff.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Brayan Vera to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed D Jacob Akanyirige to a one-year contract.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Courtney Petersen to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Frank Giufre football offensive line coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you