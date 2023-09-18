BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Tanner Bibee on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Salvador Perez on the 7-day IL, retroactive to September 17. Transferred C Freddy Fermin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Cropley from Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWNS — Reinstated OF Michael A. Taylor from the 10-day IL. Designated OF/1B Jordan Luplow for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Chris Devenski and SS Tristan Gray to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Josh Jung from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment. Activated then selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Young and OF Stuart Fairchild from the 7-day IL. Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Graham Ashcraft from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Carson Spiers to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Phillips from Louisville. Designated RF Hunter Renfroe for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Bard from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Evan Justice to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Thyago Viera on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt to a veteran extension. Waived G Bryce Hamilton.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Qwauntrezz Knight. Placed S Budda Bker on injured reserve. Placed OL Hayden Howerton on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed S Joey Blount to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released LB Kemoko Turay from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Ronnie Perkins.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted OL Justin McCray from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Ronald Jones.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed G Dalton Risner.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from the exempt/left squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted RB Tony Jones and LB Ty Summers from the pratice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Braden Mann to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve. Promoted RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released OT John Molchon from the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Isaiah Foster to Colorado Springs (USL Championship).
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Promoted Alison Meagher to assistant softball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.