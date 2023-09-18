BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Tanner Bibee on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Salvador Perez on the 7-day IL, retroactive to September 17. Transferred C Freddy Fermin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Cropley from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWNS — Reinstated OF Michael A. Taylor from the 10-day IL. Designated OF/1B Jordan Luplow for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Chris Devenski and SS Tristan Gray to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Josh Jung from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Dereck Rodriguez for assignment. Activated then selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Young and OF Stuart Fairchild from the 7-day IL. Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Graham Ashcraft from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Carson Spiers to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Phillips from Louisville. Designated RF Hunter Renfroe for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Bard from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Evan Justice to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Thyago Viera on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt to a veteran extension. Waived G Bryce Hamilton.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Qwauntrezz Knight. Placed S Budda Bker on injured reserve. Placed OL Hayden Howerton on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed S Joey Blount to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released LB Kemoko Turay from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Ronnie Perkins.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted OL Justin McCray from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Ronald Jones.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed G Dalton Risner.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from the exempt/left squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted RB Tony Jones and LB Ty Summers from the pratice squad to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Braden Mann to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve. Promoted RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released OT John Molchon from the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Isaiah Foster to Colorado Springs (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Promoted Alison Meagher to assistant softball coach.

