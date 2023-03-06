|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Released LHP Nick Margevivius.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned LHP Brailyn Marquez, C Bryce Windham, INFs Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Jared Young and OFs Darius Hill and Yonathan Perlaza to minor league camp.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and DH Jimmy Paredes.
|Frontier League
EMPIRE SATE GREYS — Signed 1B Josh Sears.
EVENAVILLE OTTER — Traded INF Andy Armstrong to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Jhon Vargas. Signed INF Ethan Skender.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Kenny Williams to Missoula (Pioneer League). Signed RHP Christian Zellner.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded LHP Rob Klinchock to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Freisis Adams and LHP Alex Hart.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Nerlens Noel to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Reinstated Jacksonville WR Calvin Ridley from suspension.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released C Rodney Hudson and WR Robbie Anderson. Claimed OL Hayden Howerton off waivers from New England.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed the franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed the franchise tag on RN Josh Jacobs.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Stephen Thomas assistant special teams coach, Chris Smith assistant offensive line coach, Michael Treier safeties coach, Christian Jones assistant quarterbacks coach and Christian Daboll offensive assistant.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Eric Kendricks.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Derek Carr to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Golod to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Ole-Julian Bjorgvik-Holm from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Frederik Olofsson and G Matt Murray from Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G John Lethemon from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D David Spacek to a three-year, entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned D Frederic Allard to Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Anton Malmstrom to a two-year, entry-level contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C Mason Appleton from injured reserve.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Luka Burzan to Cincinnati (ECHL). Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled LW Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Indy (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Kyle Hallbauer.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Brendan Mark.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned F Zack Andrusiak to Manitoba (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Noah Ganske.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Trevor Momot and F Kyle Herbster. Activated F Jake Durflinger from injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Loaned D Andrew Peski to Calgary (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Paul Boutoussov. Signed F Nathan Burke. Signed F Eric Esposito and placed him on reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydkowski on injured reserve
READING ROYALS — Signed D Tyler Heidt..
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Tanner Nagel. Loaned F Brent Pedersen to Colorado (AHL).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Riley McCourt to Colorado (AHL). Released G Spencer Wright as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Dillon Boucher.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve. Placed F Zack Bross on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Jeff Stewart chief revenue officer.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Midge Purce to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Announced the firing of men's basketball coach Nate James.
DARTMOUTH — Named Joe Castellitto assistant football coach overseeing nickelbacks.
HOFSTRA — Named Brad Johnson women's golf coach.
