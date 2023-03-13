|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Drew Rom to minor league camp.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF David Hamilton, INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SSs Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones, 2B Curtis Mead and RHPs Colby White and Taj Bradley to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned LHPs Jimmy Burnette, Jimmy Robbins, Ricky Tiedman, RHPs Hayden Juenger, Sem Robberse, Hagen Danner, Yosver Zulueta, C Jamie Ritchie, OF Cam Eden, INFs Spencer Horwitz, Leonardo Jimenez, Orelvis Martinez to minor league spring training.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP T.J. Zeuch and C Willie MacIver to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP R.J. Dabovich to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Sam Long.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League Professional Baseball
FREDERICK KEYS — Signed INFs Luke Becker, Gavin Johns, Clayton Mehlbauer and Justin Twine.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $25,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling G Trae Young to the floor during a game against Atlanta on Saturday, March 11.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLB Markus Golden.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension. Signed P Bradley Pinion to a three-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DE Calais Campbell.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Cam to Lewis to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Chase Edwards and C Graham Glasgow.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Craig Reynolds. Tendered exclusive rights free agents: LS Scott Daly, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OT Max Pircher.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Derek Carr.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed P Jamie Gillian, LS Casey Kreiter and G Wyatt Davis.
NEW YORK JETS — Released G Cru Samia.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Brett Toth.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed DT Daron Payne to a four-year contract extension. Claimed CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers from Minnesota.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned Fs Milos Kelemen and Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Activated F Alex Tuch from injured reserve.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Jack Drury from Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Buddy Robinson from Rockford (AHL). Signed D Ryder Rolston to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Aidan McDonough to a two-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Logan Lambdin to Kalamzoo (ECHL) from loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed F Anthony Vincent.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Suspended F Bokondji Imama one game. Loaned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended LW Justin Nachbaur one game. Released G Matt Brayfield as emergency backup goaltander (EBUG).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Matt Hanewall from standard player contract (SPC).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D/F Loren Ulett two games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Franck Boli to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
GEORGIA TECH — Named Damon Stoudamire men's head basketball coach.
MISSISSIPPI — Named Chris Beard men's head basketball coach.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jeff Bowen football offensive line coach.
