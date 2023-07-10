BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Ryan Sherriff outright to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Sean Casey hitting coach.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Rico Garcia outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson and OF George Springer from the paternity list. Released LHP Jose Lopez. Optioned RHP Bowden Francis and INF Ernie Clement to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Ricky Karcher outright to Louisville (IL). Sent OF Henry Ramos outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS - Transferred OF Jonathan Davis from the 10-day IL to the 60 day-IL. Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Jacksonville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released DH Nelson Cruz.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Jevon Carter.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Aaron Holiday.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Announced general manager Jim Pittman will retire at the end of the 2023 season and named Rick U'Ren the new general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Dawson Deaton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Josh Pederson. Waived TE Leonard Taylor with an injury designation.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates and D Cam York to two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a one-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Approved expansion membership for Lake Tahoe.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12=month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

