BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jake Diekman on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Durham (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALLL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed WR Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Dawand Jones.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jacob Martin. Released S Darius Joiner.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LBs Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Nolan Smith.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Chris Garrett. Signed DT LaTrell Bumphus.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you