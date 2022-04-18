BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned INF Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL). Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated LHP Brian Moran for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, RHP Lou Trivino, C Austin Allen, INF Jed Lowrie and OF Chad Pinder on the COVID-19 IL. Added LHP Sam Selman and INFs Nick Allen and Christian Lopes to the roster as substitutes.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the retirement of Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Alex Katz.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Tom Derer, Luis Pacheco and Jason Pineda, SS Wilker Velasquez and 1B Jacquez Williams.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Kenen Irizarry. Released RHP Mike Blanchard.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Frankie Giuliano.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Chris Kqitzer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Vincent Taylor to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations. Released WR Miles Boykin. Re-signed QB Tyler Huntley, C Trystan Colon, LB Kristian Welch and LS Nick Moore.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly. Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn.

DETROIT LIONS — re-signed WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright to one-year contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named John Donovan senior analyst. Signed LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephen Gilmore to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed OT Storm Norton ro a one year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed ILB Travin Howard to a one-year contract. Waived DB Kareem Orr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DBs Javelin Guidry, Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Noah Philp.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Jimmy Lambert to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Artyom Serikov from Norfolk (ECHL) from loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Brett McKenzie from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL) from loan.

TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Matt Jurusik and D Max Martin from Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned Ds Ben Finkelstein and Noel Hoefenmayer and RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan. Recalled F Marcus Power from Newfoundland from loan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Michael Stephens director of scouting. Named Gordon Kljestan senior director of player personnel and compliance.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced the departure of head coach Matias Almeyda. Named Alex Covelo interim head coach.

