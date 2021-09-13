|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 1B Taylor Jones and C Jason Castro to Sugar Land (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar to Reno (Triple-A West).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred LHP Steven Brault from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated SS Adrian Sanchez for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Myles Hartfield on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released FB Carl Tucker from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to the active roster. Waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson. Signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Jan Johnson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.
|COLLEGE
COLORADO — Suspended WR La'Vontae Shenault indefinitely for violating team and athletic department rules.