BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 1B Taylor Jones and C Jason Castro to Sugar Land (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar to Reno (Triple-A West).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred LHP Steven Brault from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated SS Adrian Sanchez for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Myles Hartfield on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released FB Carl Tucker from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to the active roster. Waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson. Signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Jan Johnson from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Suspended WR La'Vontae Shenault indefinitely for violating team and athletic department rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

