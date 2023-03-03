FGFTReb
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Foster356-132-21-55314
Vuga285-115-52-53415
Allen62-40-01-3024
Collins3710-136-70-52132
Spence262-40-00-1634
Holmstrom304-70-00-51111
Ruth184-49-100-44318
Vaughan111-20-02-5012
Ball30-00-00-0000
Doyle30-10-00-0000
Sandhu30-10-00-0000
Totals20034-6022-246-332118100

Percentages: FG .567, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Collins 6-8, Holmstrom 3-5, Ruth 1-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vaughan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins, Holmstrom).

Turnovers: 11 (Foster 3, Vuga 3, Collins 2, Ball, Ruth, Spence).

Steals: 9 (Collins 5, Doyle, Ruth, Spence, Vuga).

Technical Fouls: Allen, 17:51 first.

FGFTReb
HAMPTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mullen152-30-03-8124
Dean307-176-80-23221
Godwin344-100-00-10211
J.Nesbitt253-120-01-2158
Bethea190-20-01-2030
Banister231-34-52-3016
A.Nesbitt184-61-10-2019
T.Thomas121-50-00-1003
N.Thomas100-10-02-2020
Livingston81-10-01-1052
Chatman30-00-00-1000
Earle30-10-00-0000
Totals20023-6111-1410-2552364

Percentages: FG .377, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Godwin 3-7, J.Nesbitt 2-8, Dean 1-3, T.Thomas 1-3, Earle 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Nesbitt 3, Livingston).

Turnovers: 17 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Banister 2, T.Thomas 2, Bethea, Chatman, Godwin, Livingston).

Steals: 3 (A.Nesbitt, Livingston, Mullen).

Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 17:51 first; Dean, 13:02 second; Livingston, 5:50 second.

Monmouth (NJ)5545100
Hampton343064

A_1,529 (4,200).

