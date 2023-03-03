|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Foster
|35
|6-13
|2-2
|1-5
|5
|3
|14
|Vuga
|28
|5-11
|5-5
|2-5
|3
|4
|15
|Allen
|6
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Collins
|37
|10-13
|6-7
|0-5
|2
|1
|32
|Spence
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|3
|4
|Holmstrom
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Ruth
|18
|4-4
|9-10
|0-4
|4
|3
|18
|Vaughan
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Ball
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandhu
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-60
|22-24
|6-33
|21
|18
|100
Percentages: FG .567, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Collins 6-8, Holmstrom 3-5, Ruth 1-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vaughan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins, Holmstrom).
Turnovers: 11 (Foster 3, Vuga 3, Collins 2, Ball, Ruth, Spence).
Steals: 9 (Collins 5, Doyle, Ruth, Spence, Vuga).
Technical Fouls: Allen, 17:51 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mullen
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|2
|4
|Dean
|30
|7-17
|6-8
|0-2
|3
|2
|21
|Godwin
|34
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|11
|J.Nesbitt
|25
|3-12
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|8
|Bethea
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Banister
|23
|1-3
|4-5
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|A.Nesbitt
|18
|4-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|T.Thomas
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|N.Thomas
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|Livingston
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|2
|Chatman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Earle
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|11-14
|10-25
|5
|23
|64
Percentages: FG .377, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Godwin 3-7, J.Nesbitt 2-8, Dean 1-3, T.Thomas 1-3, Earle 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Nesbitt 3, Livingston).
Turnovers: 17 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Banister 2, T.Thomas 2, Bethea, Chatman, Godwin, Livingston).
Steals: 3 (A.Nesbitt, Livingston, Mullen).
Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 17:51 first; Dean, 13:02 second; Livingston, 5:50 second.
|Monmouth (NJ)
|55
|45
|—
|100
|Hampton
|34
|30
|—
|64
A_1,529 (4,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.