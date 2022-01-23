|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MANHATTAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Brennen
|24
|4-10
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|13
|Buchanan
|30
|3-9
|2-3
|2-9
|3
|3
|9
|Nelson
|23
|1-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Perez
|28
|8-10
|6-6
|0-5
|3
|1
|22
|Stewart
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|10
|Williams
|19
|0-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|2
|Diallo
|16
|0-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|4
|1
|Watson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Reid
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Arora
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisse
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Glassman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|13-15
|6-30
|10
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .356, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Brennen 3-9, Stewart 2-8, Buchanan 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Diallo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Perez 2, Diallo, Glassman, Reid, Roberts, Stewart, Williams).
Steals: 1 (Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|32
|7-16
|4-4
|3-3
|1
|3
|19
|Rutty
|30
|4-5
|2-4
|6-15
|1
|2
|10
|McClary
|27
|8-14
|0-2
|2-7
|4
|3
|18
|Papas
|28
|3-7
|2-3
|0-7
|4
|1
|10
|Reynolds
|28
|4-13
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|12
|Chaput
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Foster
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Ruth
|12
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Vaughan
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Holmstrom
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Delmoral
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spence
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Vuga
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|13-23
|15-43
|18
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .433, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (McClary 2-5, Papas 2-6, Reynolds 2-7, Miller 1-4, Chaput 0-1, Ruth 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rutty).
Turnovers: 9 (Miller 4, Papas 2, Chaput, Rutty, Vaughan).
Steals: 6 (Foster 2, Papas 2, Reynolds, Spence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Manhattan
|31
|31
|—
|62
|Monmouth (NJ)
|35
|43
|—
|78
A_1,730 (4,100).