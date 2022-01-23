FGFTReb
Roberts201-20-01-6012
Brennen244-102-21-20113
Buchanan303-92-32-9339
Nelson231-100-00-1123
Perez288-106-60-53122
Stewart304-100-00-12210
Williams190-52-21-2152
Diallo160-31-21-1041
Watson50-00-00-1000
Reid20-00-00-1000
Arora10-00-00-0000
Cisse10-00-00-0000
Glassman10-00-00-1000
Totals20021-5913-156-30101962

Percentages: FG .356, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Brennen 3-9, Stewart 2-8, Buchanan 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Diallo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Perez 2, Diallo, Glassman, Reid, Roberts, Stewart, Williams).

Steals: 1 (Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller327-164-43-31319
Rutty304-52-46-151210
McClary278-140-22-74318
Papas283-72-30-74110
Reynolds284-132-21-53112
Chaput170-20-00-0310
Foster122-30-00-1114
Ruth121-40-21-2022
Vaughan60-22-42-3122
Holmstrom30-00-00-0000
Allen20-01-20-0001
Delmoral10-10-00-0000
Spence10-00-00-0000
Vuga10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6713-2315-43181678

Percentages: FG .433, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (McClary 2-5, Papas 2-6, Reynolds 2-7, Miller 1-4, Chaput 0-1, Ruth 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rutty).

Turnovers: 9 (Miller 4, Papas 2, Chaput, Rutty, Vaughan).

Steals: 6 (Foster 2, Papas 2, Reynolds, Spence).

Technical Fouls: None.

Manhattan313162
Monmouth (NJ)354378

A_1,730 (4,100).

