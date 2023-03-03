MONMOUTH (NJ) (7-25)
Foster 6-13 2-2 14, Vuga 5-11 5-5 15, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Collins 10-13 6-7 32, Spence 2-4 0-0 4, Holmstrom 4-7 0-0 11, Ruth 4-4 9-10 18, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 2, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 22-24 100.
HAMPTON (8-24)
Mullen 2-3 0-0 4, Dean 7-17 6-8 21, Godwin 4-10 0-0 11, J.Nesbitt 3-12 0-0 8, Bethea 0-2 0-0 0, Banister 1-3 4-5 6, A.Nesbitt 4-6 1-1 9, T.Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, N.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 0-0 2, Chatman 0-0 0-0 0, Earle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 11-14 64.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 55-34. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 10-17 (Collins 6-8, Holmstrom 3-5, Ruth 1-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vaughan 0-1), Hampton 7-28 (Godwin 3-7, J.Nesbitt 2-8, Dean 1-3, T.Thomas 1-3, Earle 0-1, Banister 0-2, Bethea 0-2, A.Nesbitt 0-2). Fouled Out_J.Nesbitt, Livingston. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Foster, Vuga, Collins, Holmstrom, Vaughan 5), Hampton 25 (Mullen 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Spence 6), Hampton 5 (Dean 3). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 18, Hampton 23. A_1,529 (4,200).
