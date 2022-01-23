MANHATTAN (10-6)
Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Brennen 4-10 2-2 13, Buchanan 3-9 2-3 9, Nelson 1-10 0-0 3, Perez 8-10 6-6 22, Stewart 4-10 0-0 10, Williams 0-5 2-2 2, Diallo 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Arora 0-0 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-15 62.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (12-6)
Miller 7-16 4-4 19, Rutty 4-5 2-4 10, McClary 8-14 0-2 18, Papas 3-7 2-3 10, Reynolds 4-13 2-2 12, Chaput 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 2-3 0-0 4, Ruth 1-4 0-2 2, Vaughan 0-2 2-4 2, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 1-2 1, Delmoral 0-1 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 13-23 78.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 7-27 (Brennen 3-9, Stewart 2-8, Buchanan 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Diallo 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 7-24 (McClary 2-5, Papas 2-6, Reynolds 2-7, Miller 1-4, Chaput 0-1, Ruth 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Manhattan 30 (Buchanan 9), Monmouth (NJ) 43 (Rutty 15). Assists_Manhattan 10 (Buchanan, Perez 3), Monmouth (NJ) 18 (McClary, Papas 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, Monmouth (NJ) 16. A_1,730 (4,100).