MONMOUTH (NJ) (2-20)
Foster 4-8 1-2 9, Vuga 6-11 2-2 14, Allen 8-15 6-9 23, Collins 6-11 0-0 16, Spence 3-5 8-8 14, Holmstrom 1-3 0-0 3, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Ruth 0-0 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-21 79.
NC A&T (11-13)
Johnson 1-3 6-8 8, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 9-16 4-4 25, Horton 5-11 0-0 13, Woods 1-13 3-5 6, D.Powell 1-2 1-2 3, Elliott 0-1 2-2 2, Filmore 1-1 1-1 3, Duke 1-2 0-0 2, Bettis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 17-22 64.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 6-11 (Collins 4-7, Allen 1-1, Holmstrom 1-3), NC A&T 7-29 (Horton 3-7, Watson 3-8, Woods 1-10, Bettis 0-1, Elliott 0-1, D.Powell 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 35 (Allen 9), NC A&T 21 (Watson, D.Powell 7). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 15 (Spence 7), NC A&T 12 (Woods 3). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 21, NC A&T 15. A_1,555 (5,700).
