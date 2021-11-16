FGFTReb
LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Wilson328-102-20-64320
Parolin304-92-31-70410
Knostman270-01-20-1411
Taylor306-110-12-52214
M.Wilson293-116-71-20413
Higgins162-40-01-4115
Lynch162-53-30-2027
Fenton141-30-00-1013
Whitney-Sidney61-20-00-1012
Totals20027-5514-185-29111975

Percentages: FG .491, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (J.Wilson 2-3, Taylor 2-4, Higgins 1-2, Fenton 1-3, M.Wilson 1-7, Whitney-Sidney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Parolin 3, J.Wilson, Knostman, Lynch, Taylor).

Turnovers: 17 (J.Wilson 4, M.Wilson 4, Knostman 3, Parolin 3, Whitney-Sidney 2, Taylor).

Steals: 4 (J.Wilson, Knostman, M.Wilson, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller327-125-54-70019
Rutty270-22-20-9032
McClary223-92-41-2348
Papas3711-182-20-42131
Reynolds304-147-70-42316
Ruth202-41-10-3245
Chaput150-32-20-0112
Foster141-30-00-2012
Holmstrom30-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6521-235-31101785

Percentages: FG .431, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Papas 7-13, Reynolds 1-3, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ruth 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Foster, Miller, Rutty).

Turnovers: 9 (Papas 2, Ruth 2, Rutty 2, McClary, Miller, Reynolds).

Steals: 10 (McClary 2, Papas 2, Ruth 2, Chaput, Foster, Miller, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lehigh344175
Monmouth (NJ)473885

A_1,933 (4,100).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you