|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LEHIGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Wilson
|32
|8-10
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|3
|20
|Parolin
|30
|4-9
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|10
|Knostman
|27
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|1
|Taylor
|30
|6-11
|0-1
|2-5
|2
|2
|14
|M.Wilson
|29
|3-11
|6-7
|1-2
|0
|4
|13
|Higgins
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Lynch
|16
|2-5
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Fenton
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Whitney-Sidney
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|14-18
|5-29
|11
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (J.Wilson 2-3, Taylor 2-4, Higgins 1-2, Fenton 1-3, M.Wilson 1-7, Whitney-Sidney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Parolin 3, J.Wilson, Knostman, Lynch, Taylor).
Turnovers: 17 (J.Wilson 4, M.Wilson 4, Knostman 3, Parolin 3, Whitney-Sidney 2, Taylor).
Steals: 4 (J.Wilson, Knostman, M.Wilson, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|32
|7-12
|5-5
|4-7
|0
|0
|19
|Rutty
|27
|0-2
|2-2
|0-9
|0
|3
|2
|McClary
|22
|3-9
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|4
|8
|Papas
|37
|11-18
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|31
|Reynolds
|30
|4-14
|7-7
|0-4
|2
|3
|16
|Ruth
|20
|2-4
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Chaput
|15
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Foster
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Holmstrom
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|21-23
|5-31
|10
|17
|85
Percentages: FG .431, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Papas 7-13, Reynolds 1-3, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ruth 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Foster, Miller, Rutty).
Turnovers: 9 (Papas 2, Ruth 2, Rutty 2, McClary, Miller, Reynolds).
Steals: 10 (McClary 2, Papas 2, Ruth 2, Chaput, Foster, Miller, Reynolds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lehigh
|34
|41
|—
|75
|Monmouth (NJ)
|47
|38
|—
|85
A_1,933 (4,100).