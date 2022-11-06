|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Montana
|14
|17
|13
|13
|—
|57
First Quarter
MONT_Johnson 1 run (Ramos kick), 10:01
MONT_Roberts 15 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 08:04
Second Quarter
MONT_FG Ramos 24, 13:53
MONT_Ostmo 1 run (Ramos kick), 09:07
MONT_Harris 20 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 04:26
Third Quarter
MONT_Simpson 22 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 12:39
MONT_Ostmo 22 run (kick failed), 02:57
Fourth Quarter
MONT_Childs 43 run (kick failed), 14:22
MONT_Childs 1 run (Botkin kick), 10:11
|CP
|MONT
|First downs
|12
|37
|Rushes-yards
|27-42
|62-412
|Passing
|150
|283
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-40-1
|19-31-1
|Return Yards
|133
|47
|Punts-Avg.
|9-32.4
|0-0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|2-30
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|24:31
|35:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cal Poly, Sh. Harper 11-34, Pa. Holyfield 9-11, Sp. Brasch 6-(minus 1), Zi. Hall 1-(minus 2). Montana, Ni. Ostmo 26-221, Is. Childs 8-70, Da. Britt 6-40, Lu. Johnson 4-24, Ma. Knight 4-21, Co. Janacaro 6-15, Xa. Harris 3-9, Ju. Bergen 1-8, Kr. Brown 1-6, Team 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Cal Poly, Sp. Brasch 18-40-1-150. Montana, Lu. Johnson 17-29-1-262, Da. Britt 2-2-0-21.
RECEIVING_Cal Poly, Ch. Coleman 4-49, Ze. Centers 5-46, Br. Allen 2-18, Jo. Cuevas 1-12, Gi. Woods 1-11, Lo. Booher 1-7, Zi. Hall 1-5, Sh. Harper 3-2. Montana, Ke. White 2-51, Ni. Ostmo 2-39, Ry. Simpson 4-38, Mi. Roberts 2-32, Ma. Flowers 2-29, Pe. Brammer 2-21, Xa. Harris 1-20, Dr. Deck 1-15, Aa. Fontes 1-14, Ju. Bergen 1-13, Co. Grossman 1-11.
