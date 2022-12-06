FGFTReb
S. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dentlinger214-94-40-30312
Kyle272-52-40-2116
Arians270-20-00-2110
Easley272-80-00-2125
Mayo292-77-70-32211
Mims290-65-61-2125
Te Slaa170-20-00-1040
Mors155-84-43-50215
Lien81-10-00-0022
Totals20016-4822-254-2061956

Percentages: FG .333, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Mors 1-3, Easley 1-5, Arians 0-1, Te Slaa 0-1, Mayo 0-4, Mims 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kyle).

Turnovers: 11 (Mayo 3, Dentlinger 2, Arians, Easley, Kyle, Lien, Mims, Mors).

Steals: 5 (Arians, Easley, Lien, Mayo, Mims).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bannan323-80-13-14136
Di.Thomas307-130-01-41417
Martin241-42-20-1225
Moody336-106-80-34220
Whitney3010-123-31-43223
Vazquez192-50-00-2216
Nap110-01-21-1221
Anderson91-11-21-4023
Oke50-00-20-0010
Brown40-00-00-0000
Solomon30-00-00-0020
Totals20030-5313-207-33152181

Percentages: FG .566, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Di.Thomas 3-8, Moody 2-5, Vazquez 2-5, Martin 1-4, Whitney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez 2, Anderson, Brown, Martin).

Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Vazquez 3, Bannan, Nap, Oke, Whitney).

Steals: 4 (Di.Thomas 2, Bannan, Whitney).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Dakota St.243256
Montana483381

A_1,502 (7,321).

