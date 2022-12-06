North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.