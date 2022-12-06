|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dentlinger
|21
|4-9
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Kyle
|27
|2-5
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Arians
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Easley
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Mayo
|29
|2-7
|7-7
|0-3
|2
|2
|11
|Mims
|29
|0-6
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Te Slaa
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Mors
|15
|5-8
|4-4
|3-5
|0
|2
|15
|Lien
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|16-48
|22-25
|4-20
|6
|19
|56
Percentages: FG .333, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Mors 1-3, Easley 1-5, Arians 0-1, Te Slaa 0-1, Mayo 0-4, Mims 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kyle).
Turnovers: 11 (Mayo 3, Dentlinger 2, Arians, Easley, Kyle, Lien, Mims, Mors).
Steals: 5 (Arians, Easley, Lien, Mayo, Mims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bannan
|32
|3-8
|0-1
|3-14
|1
|3
|6
|Di.Thomas
|30
|7-13
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|17
|Martin
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Moody
|33
|6-10
|6-8
|0-3
|4
|2
|20
|Whitney
|30
|10-12
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|23
|Vazquez
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Nap
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|1
|Anderson
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Oke
|5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Solomon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-53
|13-20
|7-33
|15
|21
|81
Percentages: FG .566, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Di.Thomas 3-8, Moody 2-5, Vazquez 2-5, Martin 1-4, Whitney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez 2, Anderson, Brown, Martin).
Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Vazquez 3, Bannan, Nap, Oke, Whitney).
Steals: 4 (Di.Thomas 2, Bannan, Whitney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Dakota St.
|24
|32
|—
|56
|Montana
|48
|33
|—
|81
A_1,502 (7,321).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.