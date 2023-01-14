IDAHO ST. (6-12)
Carr 2-4 2-3 7, Nagle 4-7 0-1 10, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Mackenzie 1-5 2-2 4, Tomley 4-10 0-0 8, Arington 3-11 0-1 8, Hansen 0-4 4-4 4, Burgin 1-6 0-0 2, Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Chang 2-4 0-0 5, Stapp 0-0 1-2 1, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 9-13 55.
MONTANA (9-9)
Bannan 3-5 4-5 10, Di.Thomas 5-11 0-0 13, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Moody 5-10 2-2 15, Whitney 7-9 2-2 18, Vazquez 1-3 6-7 9, Nap 3-4 1-2 9, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Oke 2-2 0-0 4, Solomon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 15-18 84.
Halftime_Montana 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 6-24 (Arington 2-5, Nagle 2-5, Carr 1-2, Chang 1-2, Ball 0-1, Mackenzie 0-1, Burgin 0-2, Hansen 0-3, Tomley 0-3), Montana 13-27 (Moody 3-6, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 2-3, Whitney 2-3, Martin 2-5, Vazquez 1-2, Solomon 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 21 (Parker, Arington 4), Montana 39 (Bannan 14). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Carr, Nagle, Parker 2), Montana 16 (Bannan 5). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 17, Montana 18. A_3,543 (7,321).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.